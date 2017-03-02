Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the National Association of Attorneys General, in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28, 2017.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the National Association of Attorneys General, in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28, 2017. Alex Brandon—AP

Jeff Sessions Says He 'Never Met With Russian Officials' to Discuss Campaign

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign."

Sessions released a statement Wednesday night in response to reports that he had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year.

The attorney general said: "I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

Sessions, an early supporter of President Donald Trump and a policy adviser to the Republican candidate, did not disclose those communications at his confirmation hearing in January when asked whether "anyone affiliated" with the campaign had contact with the Russians.