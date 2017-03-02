MalaysiaNorth Korean Suspect in Kim Jong Nam Murder Case to Be Released
A North Korean man identified by the Malaysian police as Ri Jong Chol and suspected by the authorities to be in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, is taken to a police station in Sepang
White HouseLeading House Democrat Nancy Pelosi Calls on Jeff Sessions to Resign
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi's Press Conference in Washington
memesMeet the Meme-Maker Who's Kellyanne Conway's Worst Nightmare
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP
White HouseJeff Sessions Says He 'Never Met With Russian Officials' to Discuss Campaign
Jeff Sessions
North Korean Leader's Half-Brother Kim Jong-nam Killed In Malaysia
Police officers guard the entrance of the forensic department of Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, where the body Jong-nam is believed to be, on Feb. 15, 2017 Rahman Roslan—Getty Images
Malaysia

Malaysia Cancels Visa-Free Entry for North Koreans

7:22 AM UTC

(KUALA LUMPUR) — Malaysia will cancel visa-free entry for North Koreans entering the country from March 6, state news agency Bernama reported on Thursday, as diplomatic ties between the two countries frayed further following the murder of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

North Koreans will be required to obtain a visa before entering Malaysia for national security reasons, Bernama reported citing the deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Malaysia is one of the few countries that North Koreans could visit without a visa. Under a reciprocal arrangement Malaysia ns are among the few foreigners granted visa-free entry to the secretive, nuclear-armed state.

The move comes two weeks after Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur airport with a toxic nerve agent.

Diplomatic ties between Malaysia and North Korea have soured since the murder, which South Korea and U.S. saying it was an assassination organised by North Korean agents.

North Korea tried to convince Malaysia not to perform an autopsy on Kim Jong Nam's body, and to release three suspects detained in connection with the killing.

A high level North Korean diplomatic delegation arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and has held talks with members of the Malaysia n cabinet to press those demands.

Malaysia has charged a Indonesian woman and a Vietnamese woman with murder, but police are also holding one North Korean man and want to question seven others, including a senior official in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia has insisted that laws of the country will be followed and has refused to release the body to the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, while waiting for next of kin to come forward.

Malaysia is considering expelling North Korea's envoy to the Southeast Asian nation or shutting its embassy in Pyongyang, a senior government official told Reuters last week, when the Malaysia n ambassador was recalled for consultations.

Following a Reuters report this week that the North Korean intelligence agency has been running an arms operations from Kuala Lumpur for years, the Malaysia n police have said they will strike two related companies off the country's company registry.

The severe strain on the relationship follows decades of friendly ties between the two countries.

North Korea and Malaysia have maintained cosy ties since the 1970s when former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad embraced the isolated state, in part to rebuff the United States.

Malaysia n palm oil and rubber is exported to the communist state. Cars made by Malaysia n national carmaker Proton have been sold to North Korea and used as taxis. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME