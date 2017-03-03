WorldBy the Time Famine is Declared, it’s Already Too Late—and Another Generation is Wounded
A severely malnourished child from Leer receives treatment at the inpatient ward run by International Medical Corps at the Protection of Civilians site in Juba, March 22, 2016.
TelevisionThe 26 Most Brilliant Female Cartoon Characters
female-cartoon-lead
CrimeWhat to Know About Juan Thompson, the Man Accused of Threatening Jews to Frame His Ex-Girlfriend
Jewish Cemetery Damage
celebritiesAriana Grande Just Surpassed Taylor Swift as the Second Most Followed Instagram Account
Ariana Grande "Dangerous Woman" Tour Opener - Phoenix
VIEW GALLERY | 16 PHOTOS
Minnie, 1989. Stump-tailed macaque, female, 13 years old.Robin Schwartz
Minnie, 1989. Stump-tailed macaque, female, 13 years old.
Robin Schwartz
1 of 16
animals

The Art of Photographing Animals Like Humans

4:44 PM UTC

“I’m tired of language,” says photographer Robin Schwartz. “With animals you don’t have to use language.”

Since childhood Schwartz has documented her close connection to animals in images that reveal the complexities of domestication. Her attraction stems from something that she insists began before a time she could remember, growing up as an only child with a cat in Linden, N.J. “I have an affinity for animals and I think they can sense it," says Schwartz. “I was born this way.”

While studying for her MFA at Pratt Institute, professor Arthur Freed encouraged her to always “photograph what you care about.” His influence gave Schwartz permission to revisit her childhood love of animals and she began photographing wild packs of dogs and stray cats.

Years after graduation she became fascinated by an orangutan and owner she met at a lecture and began to pursue the cloistered world of primate ownership. To gain access to private homes around the country, she bartered her photography for access to shoot portraits. She also wrote a regular column for the Simian Society of America newsletter. Within five years she had photographed enough work for what became the book Like Us: Primate Portraits published by Norton in 1993. Looking back at the owners who let her in, Schwartz feels grateful. "The people that allowed me in are the cream of the crop in terms of owners and they’re proud of how well they take care of their animals," she says.

The recent history of animal photography can feel dominated by a social media landscape filled with viral cat videos and Instagram photos, but Schwartz’s approach is the antithesis of anything warm and fuzzy. “We have a tendency to make animals cute or make fun of them,” she says. Her series, shot in black and white photographs, takes a more straightforward yet nuanced documentary approach that feels surprising and surreal when there’s actually an 800-pound gorilla in the room.

Schwartz humanizes the lives of these animal companions by not differentiating between them and their caretakers. “I don’t think they’re funny or sad,” she says. "They’re just like people." She depicts them within everyday moments and seemingly engaged as they stare back at her lens. Sometimes they’re being infantilized to a point that we almost begin to forget they’re not human. “The black and white allowed me to focus on their eyes and the faces,” says Schwartz, without the distraction of the environment and the colors. The direct flash creates a heightened sense of reality making them feel larger than life and allows a viewer to feel close.

“They’re all born in captivity and need to be cared for,” she adds. "I don't judge them." In regards to criticism about ownership, Schwartz makes a clear effort to just let the photography do most of the work to carry a range of emotions. “I think people see themselves in monkeys and they get uncomfortable.”

Twenty five years since the book was released, Schwartz’s photographs are now in major museum collections including at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City’s MoMA and the Smithsonian Museum of American Art among many others. The work is currently on display at the Alice Austen House Museum.

Robins Schwartz's Like Us: Primate Portraits is on display at the Alice Austen House Museum. See more of her work here.

Paul Moakley is the Deputy Director of Photography and Visual Enterprise at TIME. He's also the curator of the Alice Austen House Museum. Follow him on Twitter @paulmoakley.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME