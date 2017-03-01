Behind the PhotosThis Drone Photo Shows the Extent of Vandalism at a Jewish Cemetery
Jewish tombstones vandalized at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Feb. 28, 2017 in Philadelphia.
OscarsAccountants Responsible for Best Picture Mishap Won't Be Working Oscars Again
US-OSCARS-SHOW
Late Night TelevisionCam'ron Is Now Pro-Snitching Under Trump in This Daily Show Video
The Smokers Club Presents: The Underachievers, Cam'ron, G Herbo, Smoke DZA &amp; Nyck Caution
celebritiesEven Beyoncé Answers Emails in the Middle of the Night Because Icons Never Sleep
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
A composite image of six booking photos of actress Lindsay Lohan.
A composite image of six booking photos of actress Lindsay Lohan.  Handout—Getty Images
Television

TIME Editors Weigh in on Celebrity Scandals in TIME Presents: Celebrities on Trial

11:36 PM UTC

Unflattering mug shots, incriminating videos, televised courtroom battles: these are just a few of the places celebrities hope never to find themselves. And when they do, of course, the public's appetite for all the grisly details is insatiable. On March 1, TIME reporters and editors weigh in on some of the most notorious of these cases in TIME Presents: Celebrities on Trial. The hour-long special on Reelz revisits the media frenzies that surrounded Lindsay Lohan's run-ins with the law, Charlie Sheen's public meltdowns and the sensational coverage of Oscar Pistorius' murder trial, among other scandals.

Watch the special at 8 p.m. ET on Reelz.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME