Unflattering mug shots, incriminating videos, televised courtroom battles: these are just a few of the places celebrities hope never to find themselves. And when they do, of course, the public's appetite for all the grisly details is insatiable. On March 1, TIME reporters and editors weigh in on some of the most notorious of these cases in TIME Presents: Celebrities on Trial . The hour-long special on Reelz revisits the media frenzies that surrounded Lindsay Lohan's run-ins with the law, Charlie Sheen's public meltdowns and the sensational coverage of Oscar Pistorius ' murder trial, among other scandals.

Watch the special at 8 p.m. ET on Reelz.