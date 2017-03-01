One of the Best Virtual Reality Headsets Just Got Cheaper

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., demonstrates an Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset and Oculus Touch controllers as the gives a demonstration during the Oculus Connect 3 event in San Jose, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., demonstrates an Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset and Oculus Touch controllers as the gives a demonstration during the Oculus Connect 3 event in San Jose, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Oculus Rift , one of the best high-end virtual reality headsets available today, just got a little cheaper.

You can now have the Rift, along with its ( very good ) Touch controllers, for about $600. That package previously ran for $800.

The price change should put the Rift within the realm of reasonability for more buyers. For comparison's sake, our absolute favorite VR headset, the HTC Vive , still costs $800. The PlayStation VR , meanwhile, runs for $400. And you can find entry-level, smartphone-powered headsets in the $80-100 range, though the experience really isn't comparable.

Still, Rift buyers will need a high-end gaming PC to run the headset. You can get one for as little as $500 , but that still brings the total cost of entry to over $1,000. But if you've already got a powerhouse PC, this price change makes the Rift just a little bit easier to justify. (VR-curious gamers who don't have a high-end gaming PC but have a PlayStation 4 would do well to check out the PlayStation VR instead.)

