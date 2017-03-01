One of the Best Virtual Reality Headsets Just Got Cheaper

The Oculus Rift, one of the best high-end virtual reality headsets available today, just got a little cheaper.
You can now have the Rift, along with its (very good) Touch controllers, for about $600. That package previously ran for $800.
The price change should put the Rift within the realm of reasonability for more buyers. For comparison's sake, our absolute favorite VR headset, the HTC Vive, still costs $800. The PlayStation VR, meanwhile, runs for $400. And you can find entry-level, smartphone-powered headsets in the $80-100 range, though the experience really isn't comparable.
Still, Rift buyers will need a high-end gaming PC to run the headset. You can get one for as little as $500, but that still brings the total cost of entry to over $1,000. But if you've already got a powerhouse PC, this price change makes the Rift just a little bit easier to justify. (VR-curious gamers who don't have a high-end gaming PC but have a PlayStation 4 would do well to check out the PlayStation VR instead.)
Buy now: Oculus Rift, $600, Amazon