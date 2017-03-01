Late Night TelevisionCam'ron Is Now Pro-Snitching Under Trump in This Daily Show Video
The Smokers Club Presents: The Underachievers, Cam'ron, G Herbo, Smoke DZA &amp; Nyck Caution
celebritiesEven Beyoncé Answers Emails in the Middle of the Night Because Icons Never Sleep
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Virtual RealityOne of the Best Virtual Reality Headsets Just Got Cheaper
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event
spaceSpace Tourist Richard Garriott to SpaceX Moon Travelers: Get Ready for a 'Profoundly Life-Changing' Ride
U.S. space tourist Richard Garriott gestures after putting on a space suit at the Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, on Oct. 12, 2008.
US-OSCARS-SHOW
'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz clears up the misunderstanding at the Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California  Mark Ralston —AFP/Getty Images
Oscars

Accountants Responsible for Best Picture Mishap Won't Be Working Oscars Again

10:15 PM UTC

The two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants who botched the Best Picture award presentation at the Oscars will not be working the award show again, the Associated Press reports.

Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said both Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz, the two PwC accounts responsible for mixing up La La Land with Moonlight for Best Picture, will no longer be involved with the Oscars in any way.

Ruiz and Cullinan were responsible for counting the ballots prior to the show and then handing the envelopes containing the winners for each award to the presenters. Cullinan accidentally handed actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelop for Best Picture, instead giving them the card for Best Actress, which was awarded to Emma Stone for her performance in "La La Land."

Boone Isaacs cited Cullinan's "distraction" of tweeting a photo of Stone just minutes before the flub as the reason for the error, according to the AP.

The mistake caused chaos on stage. Producers from La La Land were interrupted in the middle of their acceptance speeches to learn that their film hadn't won the award as Moonlight's cast made their way to the stage.

Boone Isaacs added that the drama surrounding the biggest award of the night distracted from "the most brilliant and wonderful show."

Her remarks to the Associated Press are the first she has made since the confusion Sunday. She also told the Associated Press the Academy's relationship with PwC is under review.

Cullinan has been part of the Oscar-counting process since 2014. Just before his first giving out the sealed envelopes that year, he told TIME that it was an honor to be a part of PwC's Oscar team.

"Especially for those who aren't in the business world, [the Oscars are] what we're known for," Cullinan said. "To be asked to do it is probably, as an accountant, as much fun as you can have."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME