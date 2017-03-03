Sunset and Selfies: Welcome to Hong Kong's Instagram Pier

Donald TrumpPresident Trump Says Criticism of Jeff Sessions Is a 'Total Witch Hunt'
Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR, China); Date (10, 30, 2016); two young lovers embrace in a hugh while checking their phones. "Instagram pier" is a public cargo pier located on the west side of Hong Kong island; here locals gather for fishing, excercising or walking their pets. More recently the Pier has raised to fame as the “instagram Pier”, whereyoung Hong Kongers and instagrammers come for selfies and scenic photos. I have recently begun curating its "instagram" dedicated account (@insta_pier).
Two young lovers embrace while checking their phones in Hong Kong.Pierfrancesco Celada
Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR, China); Date (10, 30, 2016); two young lovers embrace in a hugh while checking their phones. "Instagram pier" is a public cargo pier located on the west side of Hong Kong island; here locals gather for fishing, excercising or walking their pets. More recently the Pier has raised to fame as the “instagram Pier”, whereyoung Hong Kongers and instagrammers come for selfies and scenic photos. I have recently begun curating its "instagram" dedicated account (@insta_pier).
Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR, China); Date (11, 15, 2016); a young woman poses for selfies on the Pier. "Instagram pier" is a public cargo pier located on the west side of Hong Kong island; here locals gather for fishing, excercising or walking their pets. More recently the Pier has raised to fame as the “instagram Pier”, whereyoung Hong Kongers and instagrammers come for selfies and scenic photos. I have recently begun curating its "instagram" dedicated account (@insta_pier).
"Instagram pier" is a public cargo pier located on the west side of Hong Kong island; here locals gather for fishing, excercising or walking their pets.More recently the pier has raised to fame as the “instagram pier”, where young Hong Kongers and instagrammers come for selfies and scenic photos.
Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR, China); Date (11, 03, 2016); A young couple practicing jumping in front of the camera; "Instagram pier" is a public cargo pier located on the west side of Hong Kong island; here locals gather for fishing, excercising or walking their pets. More recently the Pier has raised to fame as the “instagram Pier”, where young Hong Kongers and instagrammers come for selfies and scenic photos. I have recently begun curating its "instagram" dedicated account (@insta_pier).
Four Instagram users take a photo on the "Instagram Pier" in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR, China); Date (10, 30, 2016); two youngsters make selfies on the Pier. "Instagram pier" is a public cargo pier located on the west side of Hong Kong island; here locals gather for fishing, excercising or walking their pets. More recently the Pier has raised to fame as the “instagram Pier”, whereyoung Hong Kongers and instagrammers come for selfies and scenic photos. I have recently begun curating its "instagram" dedicated account (@insta_pier).
Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR, China); Date (08, 26, 2016); a young man is contemplating the view of the Pier; "Instagram pier" is a public cargo pier located on the west side of Hong Kong island; here locals gather for fishing, excercising or walking their pets. More recently the Pier has raised to fame as the “instagram Pier”, whereyoung Hong Kongers and instagrammers come for selfies and scenic photos. I have recently begun curating its "instagram" dedicated account (@insta_pier).
Hong Kong (Hong Kong SAR, China); Date (11, 04, 2016); a wedding photoshoot on the Pier, bride and groom running for the camera; "Instagram pier" is a public cargo pier located on the west side of Hong Kong island; here locals gather for fishing, excercising or walking their pets. More recently the Pier has raised to fame as the “instagram Pier”, whereyoung Hong Kongers and instagrammers come for selfies and scenic photos. I have recently begun curating its "instagram" dedicated account (@insta_pier).
Two young lovers embrace while checking their phones in Hong Kong.
Pierfrancesco Celada
Sunset and Selfies: Welcome to Hong Kong's Instagram Pier

11:00 AM UTC

In Hong Kong’s Western district, one sea jetty has gained unexpected popularity among photographers and Instagram users. Offering unique open views of Hong Kong’s skyline, the Public Cargo Pier, as it’s matter-of-factly called, has become the perfect spot for the types of selfies that quickly garner flurries of likes on Instagram.

Pierfrancesco Celada, an Italian photographer who splits his time between his native country and Hong Kong, first came across the pier during an exploratory walk. “In the last few years, I’ve focused my attention into documenting living conditions in modern cities,” he tells TIME. “Selfies, self-representation and the usage of social media are playing a great part in today’s society, especially among the younger generations. I always wanted to explore further this topic and the pier represented a good opportunity.”

Pierfrancesco Celada
A selection of sunset images taken from the "Instagram Pier" in Hong Kong. Pierfrancesco Celada 

A selection of portraits taken from the "Instagram Pier" in Hong Kong. Pierfrancesco Celada 

All day long, people take to the pier to “create and re-create very similar ‘Instagram-driven’ imagery,” says Celada. Often their composition is simple and symmetrical, with the subjects looking into the distance, the backdrop juxtaposing the complexity of Hong Kong’s skyline with the peacefulness of Victoria Harbor’s water. “It’s a constant repetition of situations played by different actors with very similar goals,” says Celada. So similar, in fact, that the Instagram Pier geo-tag and hashtag were created for photographs taken there.

Last year, Celada started taking pictures of these Instagram users as they composed their shots. But in recent weeks, he’s been collaborating with them on social media. “I wanted to begin a conversation with other Instagrammers using their available images on the platform and combining them with my own photographs,” he says. Celada has also launched the @insta_pier account where he collects some of these images and expanding visual conversations.

Pierfrancesco Celada is an Italian photographer based in Milan and Hong Kong. Follow him on Instagram.

Olivier Laurent is the editor of TIME LightBox. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @olivierclaurent

Follow TIME LightBox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

