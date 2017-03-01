Late Night TelevisionCam'ron Is Now Pro-Snitching Under Trump in This Daily Show Video
The Smokers Club Presents: The Underachievers, Cam'ron, G Herbo, Smoke DZA &amp; Nyck Caution
celebritiesEven Beyoncé Answers Emails in the Middle of the Night Because Icons Never Sleep
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Virtual RealityOne of the Best Virtual Reality Headsets Just Got Cheaper
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event
spaceSpace Tourist Richard Garriott to SpaceX Moon Travelers: Get Ready for a 'Profoundly Life-Changing' Ride
U.S. space tourist Richard Garriott gestures after putting on a space suit at the Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, on Oct. 12, 2008.
A microscopic image of what could be the oldest fossils ever found are "direct evidence" of life on Earth 3.8 to 4.3 billion years, researchers reported on March 1, 2017.
A microscopic image of what could be the oldest fossils ever found are "direct evidence" of life on Earth 3.8 to 4.3 billion years, researchers reported on March 1, 2017. Matt Dodd— Nature journal/AFP/Getty Images
Discovery

Scientists May Have Just Discovered the World's Oldest Fossils

8:58 PM UTC

(NEW YORK) — Tiny tubes and filaments in some Canadian rock appear to be the oldest known fossils, giving new support to some ideas about how life began, a new study says.

The features are mineralized remains of what appear to be bacteria that lived some 3.77 billion to 4.28 billion years ago, the scientists said. That would surpass the 3.7 billion years assigned to some other rock features found in Greenland, which were proposed to be fossils last August.

Such early-life findings are not as clear-cut as, say, digging up a dinosaur bone. The key question is always whether the rock features were really produced by living things. The new study hasn't convinced everybody.

The new results come from examining rock found along the eastern shore of Hudson Bay in northern Quebec. The microscopic filaments and tubes, composed of an iron oxide called hematite, appeared within a rock type called jasper. A single strand may represent a chain of cells.

Matthew Dodd of University College London, an author of the study published Wednesday by Nature, said the microbes lived near a vent in the seafloor where water was heated by a volcano. Since the fossil are nearly as old as Earth, which formed some 4.5 billion years ago, the finding supports previous indications that life may have begun in such an environment, he said.

He and colleagues presented several lines of evidence to support the idea that the filaments and tubes are signatures of past life. But two experts who've previously reported similar findings said they're not convinced.

"I would say they are not fossils," Martin J. Van Kranendonk of the University of New South Wales in Australia, who reported the Greenland findings last year, wrote in an email.

The paper's evidence for a biological origin falls short, he said.

Abigail Allwood, a NASA geologist, said the authors have produced "one of the most detailed cases yet made" for evidence of life in rocks older than 3.5 billion years.

But "it's an extraordinary claim to make and you do need extraordinary evidence," she said.

While the rock features could be signs of past life, she said, "I think the jury is still out a little bit."

Stronger evidence for ancient fossils comes from several findings in rocks at around 3.5 billion years old, she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME