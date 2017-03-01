celebritiesEven Beyoncé Answers Emails in the Middle of the Night Because Icons Never Sleep
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Virtual RealityOne of the Best Virtual Reality Headsets Just Got Cheaper
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event
spaceSpace Tourist Richard Garriott to SpaceX Moon Travelers: Get Ready for a 'Profoundly Life-Changing' Ride
U.S. space tourist Richard Garriott gestures after putting on a space suit at the Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan, on Oct. 12, 2008.
ImmigrationTrump Wants to Highlight Immigrant Crime. Democrats Aren't the Only Ones Booing
President Trump Delivers First Address To Joint Session Of Congress
The Smokers Club Presents: The Underachievers, Cam'ron, G Herbo, Smoke DZA &amp; Nyck Caution
Johnny Nunez—WireImage
Late Night Television

Cam'ron Is Now Pro-Snitching Under Trump in This Daily Show Video

9:54 PM UTC

Rapper and pink fur enthusiast Cam'ron has been one of the most vocal dissenters of snitching, most memorably telling Anderson Cooper that "If I knew a serial killer was living next door to me, I wouldn't call or tell anyone on them, but I'd probably move."

Now, Killa Cam seems to be changing his tune about snitching — but only when it comes to President Donald Trump. In a PSA-style video for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Cam'ron confirms that while he is from "the streets" where "snitches get stitches," times have changed under the new administration.

"With Donald Trump as president, y’all snitches have a civic-a—s responsibility to tell us what he’s up to,” he said. “So, if you’re a member of the intelligence community, a government bureaucrat, or a disgruntled third wife who didn’t sign up for any of this s—t, tell the world what you know, ’cause from now on, snitches get riches."

Watch the satirical clip below.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Get More: The Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook,The Daily Show Video Archive

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME