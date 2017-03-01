Rapper and pink fur enthusiast Cam'ron has been one of the most vocal dissenters of snitching, most memorably telling Anderson Cooper that "If I knew a serial killer was living next door to me, I wouldn't call or tell anyone on them, but I'd probably move."

Now, Killa Cam seems to be changing his tune about snitching — but only when it comes to President Donald Trump . In a PSA-style video for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah , Cam'ron confirms that while he is from "the streets" where "snitches get stitches," times have changed under the new administration.

"With Donald Trump as president, y’all snitches have a civic-a—s responsibility to tell us what he’s up to,” he said. “So, if you’re a member of the intelligence community, a government bureaucrat, or a disgruntled third wife who didn’t sign up for any of this s—t, tell the world what you know, ’cause from now on, snitches get riches."

Watch the satirical clip below.

