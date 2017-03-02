Jeff Sessions talks with reporters after being briefed by military officials about the prisoner exchange that freed Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl at the U.S. Capitol on June 10, 2014 in Washington, DC.

Jeff Sessions under fire over talks with Russia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to Russia's ambassador to the U.S. at least twice during the 2016 presidential campaign, which contradicts a statement he made during his confirmation hearings that he had not communicated with Russian government officials. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has called for his resignation, while other Democrats urged him to recuse himself from an investigation into Russia’s meddling in the U.S. election. A White House spokeswoman said in a statement to the Associated Press that Sessions met with the ambassador "in an official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is entirely consistent with his testimony."

Snapchat faces the public

Snap Inc., the parent company of the popular disappearing-photo and messaging app Snapchat , is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today for the first time. The IPO price is above Snap's expected range of $14 to $16 per share, and values the company at $24 billion.

Judge speaks out in Casey Anthony murder case

Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed her 2-year-old daughter when an attempt to keep the toddler quiet with chloroform went awry, a judge who presided over her case said in a new interview . "There was a possibility that she may have utilized that to keep the baby quiet ... and just used too much of it, and the baby died," former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. told the Orlando Sentinel .

It’s Read Across America Day

Millions of children and adults in the U.S. will pick up a book today in honor of the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day . The annual observance celebrates the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

Also:

Antarctica has hit a record high temperature.

A pastor who led a prayer at Trump’s inauguration has created a “safe haven” for immigrants .

Unpaid medical bills affect about 25% of American adults, according to a new study.

The original cast of the Big Bang Theory is taking a pay cut for their co-stars.

The live-action Beauty and the Beast film features Disney's first openly gay character.

Many people were captivated by newly surfaced photos of a young Justin Trudeau .

