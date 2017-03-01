While most people know Mahershala Ali for his recent Best Supporting Actor Oscars win for Moonlight or his roles on television shows like Luke Cage and House of Cards , Ali has a wide range of talents that include being able to spit bars with the best of them.

The Fader found that according to his iTunes biography , Ali performed under the name of Prince Ali and founded his own label Eye5 Recordings in 2006 while releasing a mixtape called Corner Ensemble. He was later signed to Hiero Imperium, the label founded by legendary Bay Area hip-hop crew Hieroglyphics with whom he released both the mixtape and a debut album, Curb Side Service .

If you'd like to see Ali spit rhymes for yourself, watch one of his music videos below.