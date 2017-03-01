The Internet Had a Lot of Fun With President Donald Trump's Congress Address

President Donald Trump's first broad-ranging speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday touched on topics from healthcare reform to domestic crime to terrorism. If offered a sign that he could learn from the role for some. But naturally, the internet being the internet had many strong feelings and laughs about Trump's stances. Not to mention the reactions to the mood in the room, from the background looks of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Paul Ryan to the response of the Democrats and political pundits in the aftermath of the speech. Below, a roundup of some of the funniest reactions.

(1/5)

JointAddress alternate ending:



Drunk on applause, Trump starts singing City of Stars.' People are shocked. - amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) March 1, 2017

On Tuesdays, we wear blue. pic.twitter.com/SGqB3fyPSJ - Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) March 1, 2017

When you remember Zac Efron’s shirtless scene in Neighbors. #JointSession pic.twitter.com/A2K0guzk2Q - Bryan Donaldson (@TheNardvark) March 1, 2017

Pundit: “Doubts about Donald Trump have been quelled now that he has delivered an hour-long speech without jamming a pen into anyone’s eye.' - David Frum (@davidfrum) March 1, 2017

.@SpeakerRyan does a really good resting pleasant face. Pence looks earnest & attentive. But I do kind of miss Biden's winks & antics - Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) March 1, 2017

And the #Oscars goes to Donald Trump for his performance as the 'Presidential New Trump'. - The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) March 1, 2017

'the time for trivial fights is over' - guy who's going to yell at SNL on Sunday morning - Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/jordanrisa/status/836972192013307904

All jokes aside it must say 'pause for applause' in the teleprompter. They giving standing ovations on cue. #TrumpAddress - Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) March 1, 2017

when you realize it could have been you up there pic.twitter.com/RVomSenYIR - andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) March 1, 2017

Wait, what if Remy Ma released a diss track about Donald Trump? - Mathew Rodriguez (@mathewrodriguez) March 1, 2017

You have to admit Paul Ryan makes a good DeathEater tho - Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) March 1, 2017

Donald Trump talks about religion like someone who took one semester of Spanish trying to get around Barcelona. - Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 1, 2017

EVERYTHING that's broken can be fixed? Even... (music swells)...my heeeaaaaarrrttt? #JointAddress - Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

This is classic dumb guy wedding speech writing. 'The chorus of their dating became an earthquake of their love.' #Jointsession - Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 1, 2017

This won’t be the first time Donald Trump has offered optimism pic.twitter.com/D3nLwavyEV - David Frum (@davidfrum) March 1, 2017

Did anyone bring Frederick Douglass as their guest tonight? - Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 1, 2017

There were also some pointed jokes about the official Democratic response.

[Millions of young liberals march with unprecedented passion]

DEMS: What if our rebuttal was delivered by Jimmy Dean inside a haunted diner pic.twitter.com/9XV6QCL3kI - Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) March 1, 2017

Excited for this fresh new face of the Democratic Party! #Jointsession #DemocraticResponse - Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 1, 2017