InternetThe Internet Is Turning This Video of Donald Trump Practicing His Congress Speech Into Hilarious Memes
Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) listen as US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017.
PoliticsPresidential Trump
Capitol
viralThe Internet Had a Lot of Fun With President Donald Trump's Congress Address
President Trump's Joint Address to Congress
Five Best IdeasThe First Song Was a Lullaby
little boy on blue blanket background with headphones
Donald Trump

President Trump Delays New Travel Ban After Speech to Congress Gets High Marks

4:32 PM UTC

President Trump has delayed the announcement of a new version of his travel ban, after his first address to Congress was warmly received.

The new travel ban was due to be signed Wednesday but some thought it would have distracted from the well-received speech, CNN reports.

"We want the (executive order) to have its own 'moment,'" a White House official told CNN.

The original travel ban barred citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. It was suspended by a federal judge after a lawsuit from Washington state and Minnesota, which alleged that it amounted to religious discrimination.

White House policy adviser Stephen Miller has said the new ban will address some of the "very technical issues" brought up by the court, but will have the "same basic policy outcome."

The Associated Press reported that Iraq may be dropped from the list of seven countries, Syrian refugees will no longer be barred indefinitely and the ban will no longer have an explicit exemption for religious minorities, which critics had argued was designed to prioritize Christians while excluding Muslims.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME