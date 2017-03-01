Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) listen as US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017.

Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) listen as US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images

The Internet Is Turning This Video of Donald Trump Practicing His Congress Speech Into Hilarious Memes

After footage of President Donald Trump practicing his first speech to Congress began circulating Tuesday night, the Internet took it upon itself to turn the moment into some hilarious memes.

The video of Trump — which was captured as he left the White House for the Capitol — showed him mouthing the words to his address in the back of the presidential limo, prompting Twitter users to make their own guesses as to what POTUS was saying.

While some captioned the shot with song lyrics and movie quotes, others poked fun at his seemingly last-minute preparations. "When you cramming for the test," one user joked.

Check this out. Trump practicing his address in the back of the limo. pic.twitter.com/D7EWrlgZlo - Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 1, 2017

See a selection of the best below.

When you cramming for the test. pic.twitter.com/k0CUC1kIDc - Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) March 1, 2017

#Trump is practicing his speech 'I do not like them Sam I Am, I do not like green eggs and ham!' #JointAddress 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B8re94A1Mo - Kay Anderson (@kaystyling) March 1, 2017

oh my god what is trump up to now pic.twitter.com/0m9h0uxaKS - brad esposito (@braddybb) March 1, 2017

INT. TRUMP'S CAR - PARKED - THAT MOMENT



CAMERA pushes in on Trump, singing along



🎶 No, it's not going to stop

Till you wise up 🎶 pic.twitter.com/sU88fCj7By - Future Canon (@futurecanon) March 1, 2017

'Ow now brown cow ow now brown cow ow now brown...' https://t.co/nw3zRTkJZm - Viral Crate (@TheBestOfGifs1) March 1, 2017

when you looking at the menu like you're gonna to be brave tonight but then order the same shit you always eat anyways pic.twitter.com/IU6IxNRbS1 - Thug Kitchen (@thugkitchen) March 1, 2017

::cue opening to 'Everybody Hurts' by R.E.M.:: pic.twitter.com/B9ETgKvfAp - Rachel Vorona Cote (@RVoronaCote) March 1, 2017

'Nothing lasts forever

and we both know hearts can change

And it's hard to hold a candle' pic.twitter.com/rsiVJHMYPl - Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2017

Yo, did y'all see that crazy footage of Trump rehearsing his speech in the limo? #JointSession @IJasonAlexander pic.twitter.com/5umH0voW5i - Amy (@Poddling) March 1, 2017

Here's Trump in his limo trying to get the peanut butter off the roof of his mouth. https://t.co/5SiEy3bqYC - Bryan Collins (@bye_wig) March 1, 2017