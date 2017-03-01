InternetThe Internet Is Turning This Video of Donald Trump Practicing His Congress Speech Into Hilarious Memes
Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) listen as US President Donald J. Trump (C) delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017.
The Internet Had a Lot of Fun With President Donald Trump's Congress Address
President Trump's Joint Address to Congress
Senate Confirms Rep. Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary
Representative Ryan Zinke, U.S. secretary of interior nominee for president-elect Donald Trump, is sworn in to a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
Five Best Ideas

The First Song Was a Lullaby

5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Was the first song a lullaby?

By Tom Jacobs in Pacific Standard

2. To feed 9 billion people, we need to think differently about protein.

By Mark Driscoll at CNN

3. When we read news on social media, we’re less likely to look at the source. That’s not good.

By Bianca Fortis at MediaShift

4. This is why we need cultural criticism in the age of Trump.

By Josephine Livingstone in the New Republic

5. Here is why it’s so hard for good ideas to survive in the workplace.

By Simon Constable at BBC Capital

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

