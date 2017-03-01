happy little boy on blue blanket background with headphones and musical notes on blue background

happy little boy on blue blanket background with headphones and musical notes on blue background AGrigorjeva—Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

The First Song Was a Lullaby

Five Best Ideas

1. Was the first song a lullaby?

By Tom Jacobs in Pacific Standard

2. To feed 9 billion people, we need to think differently about protein.

By Mark Driscoll at CNN

3. When we read news on social media, we’re less likely to look at the source. That’s not good.

By Bianca Fortis at MediaShift

4. This is why we need cultural criticism in the age of Trump.

By Josephine Livingstone in the New Republic

5. Here is why it’s so hard for good ideas to survive in the workplace.

By Simon Constable at BBC Capital

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.