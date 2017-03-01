Even Adele Was Impressed by This Adele Impersonator's Voice

An Adele concert at Domain Stadium in Perth, Australia on Tuesday night got pretty meta when an Adele drag impersonator, who goes by the name of Feminem, came up onstage to serenade the audience with a few bars of "Rumor Has It," Adele's famous song off of album 21 . Apparently Adele had spotted her in the crowd , and asked her to come up and join.

"I impersonate you professionally for a job," Feminem told Adele in front of an audience of thousands.

"Shut up," Adele responded.

"Can I sing for you?" Feminem asked, and then proceeded to belt out the tune a cappella, while Adele danced and clapped along. They then took a selfie, because of course. (They were both decked out in sequin gowns, too.) “You look better than I do—that's not allowed!” Adele complained afterward.

Now that she's been given the official stamp of approval from the Grammy-winning singer herself, Feminem should have no trouble booking all the Adele-impersonating gigs she'll ever want to take.

Selfie with @adele #adele #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:38am PST

Probably my most favorite picture with @adele #adele #adeleperth #adeleperth2017 #adelelive #feminem #perth photo by @boxoftomatoes A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Adele shares a moment in Domain Stadium Perth with drag impersonator Feminem.VC: JL Cover#Adele #AdeleLive2017 #Perth #Australia #DomainStadium #Hello #Adele25 #Daydreamershttp://www.dayoneadelefans.com/ Posted by Day One Adele Fans on Tuesday, February 28, 2017