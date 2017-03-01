When Alicia Keys plays at musical impressions, she plays to win.

Keys stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday and Jimmy Fallon challenged her to a round of his infamous Wheel of Musical Impressions . The game pairs an artist like with a song like The Lion King’ s “Hakuna Matata” with Mick Jagger ( Jamie Foxx got that unique combo) and then asks the guest to do their best impression.

Keys proved she had a strong game from the start when she turned “Miss Mary Mack” into Gwen Stefani’s next big hit (“I ain’t no Mary Mack, girl” is definitely the follow-up hit to Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl”). Jimmy Fallon stumbled while trying to sing the State Farm jingle like the Pointer Sisters. Keys blew the competition out of the water though when she was asked to sing “The Alphabet Song” like Adele . Who knew Adele ’s “Hello” was the perfect tune for the ABCs?