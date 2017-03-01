ImmigrationDonald Trump's Inaugural Pastor Creates 'Safe Haven' for Immigrants
Samuel Rodriguez
moviesHow Logan Fits Into the X-Men Timeline(s)
logan-timeline
animalsNearly 500 Animals Have Died at a British Zoo in the Last 4 Years, Records Show
A general view of South Lakes Safari Zoo, formally known as South Lakes Wild Animal Park, in Cumbria, England on June 6, 2016.
Diet/NutritionIs Subway Chicken Really 50% Filler?
Chicken bird
alicia
Late Night

You Have to Hear Alicia Keys' Masterful Impression of Adele Singing the Alphabet Song

3:54 PM UTC

When Alicia Keys plays at musical impressions, she plays to win.

Keys stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday and Jimmy Fallon challenged her to a round of his infamous Wheel of Musical Impressions. The game pairs an artist like with a song like The Lion King’s “Hakuna Matata” with Mick Jagger (Jamie Foxx got that unique combo) and then asks the guest to do their best impression.

Keys proved she had a strong game from the start when she turned “Miss Mary Mack” into Gwen Stefani’s next big hit (“I ain’t no Mary Mack, girl” is definitely the follow-up hit to Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl”). Jimmy Fallon stumbled while trying to sing the State Farm jingle like the Pointer Sisters. Keys blew the competition out of the water though when she was asked to sing “The Alphabet Song” like Adele. Who knew Adele’s “Hello” was the perfect tune for the ABCs?

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME