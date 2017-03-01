InternetThe Internet Is Turning This Video of Donald Trump Practicing His Congress Speech Into Hilarious Memes
These Photos of Young Justin Trudeau Are Breaking Hearts All Over the Internet

4:35 PM UTC

Justin Trudeau, noted feminist, confirmed heartthrob and Canadian Prime Minister, has long been acknowledged as one of the world's most charming political leaders — just ask Ivanka Trump.

However, it looks like Trudeau was breaking hearts even before he took office. Photos of a young Trudeau have surfaced online, subsequently revealing unprecedented levels of thirst for the prime minister across the Internet.

Unlike the chaste photos that have been discovered of young Tim Kaine and young Joe Biden, the photos of young Trudeau are scruffier, more rugged, and in some instances, shirtless — in other words, young Trudeau is basically the lumbersexual of your dreams.

As would be expected, the Internet lost any semblance of chill once the pictures surfaced. Oh, Canada, indeed!

