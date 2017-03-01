These Photos of Young Justin Trudeau Are Breaking Hearts All Over the Internet

Justin Trudeau, noted feminist , confirmed heartthrob and Canadian Prime Minister, has long been acknowledged as one of the world's most charming political leaders — just ask Ivanka Trump .

However, it looks like Trudeau was breaking hearts even before he took office. Photos of a young Trudeau have surfaced online, subsequently revealing unprecedented levels of thirst for the prime minister across the Internet.

Unlike the chaste photos that have been discovered of young Tim Kaine and young Joe Biden , the photos of young Trudeau are scruffier, more rugged, and in some instances, shirtless — in other words, young Trudeau is basically the lumbersexual of your dreams.

As would be expected, the Internet lost any semblance of chill once the pictures surfaced. Oh, Canada, indeed!

Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio - Silence Dogood (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

Oh hello young Justin Trudeau 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 pic.twitter.com/tEHYNfEVU9 - Sav (@PhuckYou_) February 21, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau has set a new standard for politicians everywhere pic.twitter.com/bGk4UmgNAG - KT (@katie_3148) February 26, 2017