Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen Are Writing a Book Satirizing Trump

Donald Trump's presidency has already provided rich fodder for comedians like Alec Baldwin , who regularly portrays the president on Saturday Night Live . Now, Baldwin is teaming up with novelist Kurt Andersen to write a book satirizing the president called You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump .

Andersen, a founding editor of Spy, the magazine that famously called Trump a "short-fingered vulgarian," said there will be more to it than just Baldwin's impression. “I think we’ll be channeling and amplifying the real Trump,” he told the New York Times . “Writing for a five- or 10-minute sketch is different than writing a book, which has to be a narrative.”

Baldwin noted that Andersen would be doing most of the writing. “We have that arrangement whereby he doesn’t put on the wig, I don’t open up a Word document.”

Penguin Press will publish the book in November.

