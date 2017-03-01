Kellyanne Conway said in a new interview Tuesday that she “meant no disrespect” by kneeling on a sofa in the Oval Office amid controversy over her casual pose.
The counselor to President Donald Trump told Lou Dobbs Tonight that she was trying to get a good photograph after being asked to take a snapshot of Trump’s meeting with leaders from historically black colleges and universities in the crowded Oval Office.
“I was asked to take a certain angle and was doing exactly that,” she said. “I certainly meant no disrespect. I didn’t mean to have my feet on the couch.”
Conway said she took the image on a cellphone from the couch and was checking to make sure it was OK when she was captured in the kneeling pose with her feet tucked under her.