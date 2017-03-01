U.K.England Is Requiring All Students to Take Sex Ed
Uber

Uber’s CEO Apologizes After Fight With Driver Is Caught on Video: 'I Must...Grow Up'

12:28 PM UTC

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has apologized after he was caught on video arguing with one of his company's drivers over falling pay rates.

Bloomberg published the video, in which the Uber driver brought up the lower fares and Kalanick responds angrily, Fortune reports.

"Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own sh-t. They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!" Kalanick said in the clip.

After the publication of the video, Uber's co-founder apologized for his behavior.

"It’s clear this video is a reflection of me — and the criticism we’ve received is a stark reminder that I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up. This is the first time I’ve been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it," Kalanick said in a statement. He admitted that he had treated the driver "disrespectfully."

The driver, Fawzi Kamel, told NBC News that "it didn't matter to Uber if the driver is not even making minimum wage."

"The worst part is, they call us partners, [but] they make the rules, set the price and they even choose the cars you can use," Kamel said.

The incident only adds to Uber's woes. Last month, Susan Fowler, a former Uber engineer, wrote a viral blog post detailing allegations that the company ignored sexual harassment in the workplace. Kalanick has launched an investigation into the issue.

