ImmigrationTrump to Remove Iraq From Travel Ban List in New Executive Order, Officials Say
Activists stage protest in solidarity with American Muslims
republicansPresident Trump's Toughest Sales Pitch Was to His Own Party
President Donald Trump arrives to addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Feb. 28, 2017 in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
weatherAt Least Two Dead After Tornadoes Touch Down in Central U.S.
Severe Weather
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Called for a 'Level Playing Field.' That Could Mean This New Tax
Donald Trump Delivers Address To Joint Session Of Congress
republicans

Trump Supporters in the Bronx Praise the President’s Address

6:45 AM UTC

The attendees were slow to file into the Bronx GOP headquarters Tuesday night for President Trump's first address to Congress. The office, tucked in a Republican-leaning neighborhood inside a largely Democratic New York City borough, is lined with faded portraits of Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. Campaign signs saying “Win One For the Gipper” and “We Salute Our Troops” are pinned next to newer Trump-Pence placards.

Fred Brown, chairman of the National Black Republican Council, was one of the first to arrive. He said he was looking for Trump to address Obamacare, tax reform, and immigration. And he especially hoped the president would act more presidential. “He needs to stick to the issues tonight,” Brown said.

John Martin was more skeptical. Martin runs communications for the Bronx GOP, but he’s also a Never Trumper. He says he still hasn't warmed to the President and questions his conservative bona fides, but he still says he's rooting for him. Before the address, Martin said he hoped the president would talk about a comprehensive immigration plan while addressing deficits and the debt. "I hope he does well," he said.

The room soon filled up with roughly a dozen local Republicans gathered over two cheese pizzas and a case of White Castle sliders. The TV — first turned to CNN — was soon changed to Fox News minutes before the president began walking toward the dais. “Look at that suit!” one woman exclaimed as he entered.

As he stood behind the podium, Martin joked: “It’s pretty surreal, watching Trump up there. It’s like a bad movie.”

Throughout the night, Trump largely got a receptive and approving audience here. There were claps for the president’s line about building a “great, great wall” at the Mexican border and for his statement on protecting the nation from “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Some of them jeered Democrats for not standing up and applauding when Trump talked about supporting law enforcement and imposing a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists. The biggest applause line came when Trump said: "My job is not to represent the world. My job is to represent the United States of America."

Steve DeMartis, a call center supervisor and Bronx native, routinely clapped after many of Trump’s remarks, particularly when he mentioned a "merit-based immigration system."

“He hit a lot of hot-button issues with me,” DeMartis said, which included Trump's comments on using only American steel for U.S.-built pipelines. (That line got also got a “Woo-hoo!”)

Elizabeth English, 55, said she was happy the president sounded more compassionate in his approach to immigration.

“I liked that he basically said, ‘If you’re a law-abiding citizen, we’re not out to get you,’” English said, although she was unsure whether she supported a new office in the Department of Homeland Security that deals with victims of crime by immigrants. But English added: "I'm glad he didn't go off the rails."

Mike Rendino, 42, chairman of the Bronx GOP, said he thought the president “hit it out of the park.” He said he hoped Trump would try to send a unifying message in his speech and was heartened early on when the president talked about threats to Jewish centers over the last few weeks as well as the fatal shooting of an Indian man in Kansas.

Martin, however, said he was happy that the President didn't openly disparage anyone but thought it was “ridiculous” that he was talking about immigration being part of an increase in crime rates around the U.S. He also thought the President would have a tough time getting much of his agenda through Congress.

“He’s overpromising,” said Martin, 38. “He has his work cut out for him. It’s good he’s thinking big, but it’s not a conservative platform.”

But largely, the Trump supporters here praised the address Tuesday night, saying that it sounded the kind of presidential notes they were looking for. Before he filed out, Brown made it a point to tell me: "This set the standard. He hit all the right notes. Tell the Democrats to divorce the Democratic Party and get on board."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME