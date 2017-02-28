Donald TrumpPresident Trump Called for a 'Level Playing Field.' That Could Mean This New Tax
Music

Lady Gaga Will Replace Beyoncé at Coachella

4:43 AM UTC

Coachella attendees are about to have a million reasons to just dance.

Lady Gaga and the music festival tweeted the revised artist line-up Tuesday night, confirming she will indeed be stepping in for Beyoncé, who is currently pregnant with twins.

The singer, who said “Let’s party in the desert” in her social media posts announcing the news, will headline both Saturday nights of the festival, joining fellow headliners Radiohead (Friday) and Kendrick Lamar (Sunday), with the action kicking off on April 14.

The pressure was on Coachella after last Thursday, following doctors’ orders, the Lemonade singer bowed out, pushing her appearance at the California-based festival to 2018.

Coachella will be the latest big performance for Gaga before she sets off on her Joanne World Tour in August.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Follow TIME