Donald TrumpPresident Trump Called for a 'Level Playing Field.' That Could Mean This New Tax
Donald Trump Delivers Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Donald TrumpDonald Trump Finally Sounded Like a President
Donald Trump Delivers Address To Joint Session Of Congress
MusicLady Gaga Will Replace Beyoncé at Coachella
59th GRAMMY Awards
Google DoodleGoogle Doodle Celebrates the Patron Saint of Wales on St. David's Day
Donald Trump

President Trump's Speech to Congress Kept Referencing Death

4:25 AM UTC

President Trump hit many of the typical optimistic notes of his predecessors as he gave his first joint address to Congress, but death was a persistent refrain in the speech.

Trump brought four widows to the speech as guests Tuesday night: two women whose husbands had been killed by undocumented immigrants, the wife of late-Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and the wife of a Navy SEAL killed in Yemen. He also brought a father whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant, and a daughter whose father was.

At separate points during his speech, Trump recognized Maureen McCarthy Scalia and Carryn Owens, the wife of the SEAL, to stand and be recognized. Owens wiped away tears as she drew the most extended applause of the night.

"Ryan is looking down right now. You know that," Trump ad-libbed after the lengthy ovation. "And he's very happy, because I think he just broke a record."

Death also came up as Trump discussed various policy issues in the hour-long speech.

During a discussion of policing, Trump talked about a recent increase in the murder rate.

"The murder rate in 2015 experienced its largest single- year increase in nearly half a century," he said. "In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone, and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher."

During a discussion on immigration, he referred to undocumented immigrants murdering Americans.

"To any in Congress who do not believe we should enforce our laws, I would ask you this one question: What would you say to the American family that loses their jobs, their income, or their loved one, because America refused to uphold its laws and defend its borders?" he said.

And during a discussion on health care, Trump cited a young woman who suffered from a deadly disease he invited as a guest, Megan Crowley.

"Megan was diagnosed with Pompe disease, a rare and serious illness, when she was 15 months old. She was not expected to live past five," he said. "On receiving this news, Megan's dad, John, fought with everything he had to save the life of his precious child."

Still, the president sought to end on a more optimistic tone.

"From now on, America will be empowered by our aspirations, not burdened by our fears, inspired by the future, not bound by failures of the past, and guided by a vision, not blinded by our doubts," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME