Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan applaud as President Donald J. Trump arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress in Washington on Feb. 28, 2017.
APTOPIX Malaysia North Korea
Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens in an undated photo.
UN - Syria - Chemical Weapons
Donald Trump

Antonin Scalia's Widow Got a Standing Ovation at President Trump's Address to Congress

3:17 AM UTC

The widow of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia received a standing ovation during President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress.

Sitting in the First Lady's box for guests of the President, Maureen McCarthy Scalia could be seen asking someone next to her if she should stand when Trump mentioned her name.

"I am honored to have Maureen Scalia with us in the gallery tonight," Trump said. "Her late, great husband, Antonin Scalia, will forever be a symbol of American justice."

Scalia was also on hand when Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace her husband, who died in February of 2016, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted a photo of her holding hands with Gorsuch after the event.

See a video of Scalia's moment during Trump's address to Congress.

Follow TIME