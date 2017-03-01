Donald TrumpPresident Trump Said It's 'Time to Join Forces' to Fix America's Problems
Donald Trump

See the Female Lawmakers Who Wore White to President Trump's Speech

2:52 AM UTC

As President Donald Trump spoke to Congress for the first time, he could see from the rostrum a large group of female Democratic lawmakers wearing white in protest.

The color is a reference to the suffragists who fought for women to have the right to vote. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wore white for her speech at the Democratic National Convention for the same reason, and many of her supporters wore white to the polls on Election Day.

“It’s really important to show that what candidate Trump said about women and the way that he has behaved toward women in the past is not an acceptable standard for a president,” Democratic Rep. Linda Sanchez of California told the Los Angeles Times about the protest.

You can see how the protest looked inside the House chamber on Tuesday in the photo above. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also tweeted an image of the group beforehand:

