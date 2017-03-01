Meet the 'Designated Survivor' for President Trump's Address to Congress

If there's an attack on the Capitol during President Donald Trump 's address to Congress , Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin would become president.

Shulkin, who also served as VA secretary under the Obama Administration, is the evening's "designated survivor." The tradition of choosing a designated survivor, someone who is held offsite in a secret location in the event of a tragedy, originated during the Cold War , when there was fear about a nuclear attack killing the nation's leaders.

It took on serious significance again following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

