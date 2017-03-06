Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of The Walking Dead .

A close encounter with a group of walkers left Rick and Michonne reeling in Sunday night's episode of The Walking Dead . Afterward, the pair was forced to confront some harsh truths—namely, that one or even both of them may not survive the war with Negan.

"It's not about us anymore, it's about a future," Rick told Michonne as they returned to Alexandria following a scavenging run. "And if it's me that doesn't make it you're going to have to lead the others forward because you're the one that can."

If Walking Dead has taught us anything, this scene doesn't bode well for the couple going forward. Happiness never seems to last long for our group of survivors, so an episode focused almost exclusively on playing up the Richonne relationship definitely seems to foreshadow dark times to come.

However, it appears the pair will have at least a few more days of peace together, as Jadis and her junkyard-dwelling community demanded double the number of guns the Alexandrians had recovered in exchange for joining their fight.

Unfortunately, the episode ended with yet another hint that a major death will happen soon. Wracked with guilt over Eugene and fed up with waiting for Rick to act, Rosita decided to take matters into her own hands by recruiting Sasha for a Negan assassination mission. "I'm ready to kill him. But I need to make sure you know what this means," Sasha told her. "They can't catch us alive."

"It's a one-way ticket for both of us," Rosita replied.

"Bury Me Here," the 13th episode of Walking Dead 's seventh season, will air March 12 at 9 p.m. on AMC.