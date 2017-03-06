Google DoodleNew Google Doodle Celebrates 37 Years of Komodo Dragon Conservation
WashingtonSikhs Respond to Suburban Seattle Shooting With Fear and Disbelief
Washington Sikh Shooting
North KoreaNorth Korea Has Fired an Unidentified Projectile Into the Ocean, South Korea Says
South Korera Koreas Tension
OklahomaMuslim Students Trying to Meet Oklahoma Lawmaker Are Asked: 'Do You Beat Your Wife?'
Oklahoma state Rep. John Bennett speaks on the floor of the Oklahoma House in Oklahoma City, on March 21, 2016.
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne - The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 12
Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne - The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 12 Gene Page/AMC
Television

An Ominous The Walking Dead Episode Hints at Major Deaths to Come

3:03 AM UTC

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of The Walking Dead.

A close encounter with a group of walkers left Rick and Michonne reeling in Sunday night's episode of The Walking Dead. Afterward, the pair was forced to confront some harsh truths—namely, that one or even both of them may not survive the war with Negan.

"It's not about us anymore, it's about a future," Rick told Michonne as they returned to Alexandria following a scavenging run. "And if it's me that doesn't make it you're going to have to lead the others forward because you're the one that can."

If Walking Dead has taught us anything, this scene doesn't bode well for the couple going forward. Happiness never seems to last long for our group of survivors, so an episode focused almost exclusively on playing up the Richonne relationship definitely seems to foreshadow dark times to come.

However, it appears the pair will have at least a few more days of peace together, as Jadis and her junkyard-dwelling community demanded double the number of guns the Alexandrians had recovered in exchange for joining their fight.

Unfortunately, the episode ended with yet another hint that a major death will happen soon. Wracked with guilt over Eugene and fed up with waiting for Rick to act, Rosita decided to take matters into her own hands by recruiting Sasha for a Negan assassination mission. "I'm ready to kill him. But I need to make sure you know what this means," Sasha told her. "They can't catch us alive."

"It's a one-way ticket for both of us," Rosita replied.

"Bury Me Here," the 13th episode of Walking Dead's seventh season, will air March 12 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME