viral

This Viral 99-Year-Old Woman Is Stoked She Got Herself Arrested to Finish Off Her Bucket List

9:37 PM UTC

Most people dream of avoiding trouble with the law over the course of their lives. But for a nearly 100-year-old woman in the Netherlands, her bucket list—the list of things she wants to do before "kicking the bucket," as it were—included an unusual item. While many turn to experiences like skydiving or traveling to the seven wonders of the world to fill out their lists, the elderly woman named Annie had expressed that she wanted to spend time in a jail cell to see what it was like from the inside, according to ABC Action News.

So the very accommodating police force of the Nijmegen area made good on her wish, sharing the pictures of the experience to their Facebook page. It looks like she's having an absolute blast. She even got to test out handcuffs. As the caption notes (in Dutch), it was a "day to remember" for all involved in making this particular dream come true. And that's certainly another box checked off of her bucket list.

Bijna 100 en een bucketlist:Vanochtend hebben we Annie een zeer mooie dag kunnen bezorgen door één van haar laatste...

Posted by Politie Nijmegen-Zuid on Thursday, February 23, 2017
