Oscars 2017Academy Launches 'Full-Scale Review' of Its Relationship With PwC After Oscars 'Envelopegate'
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to Moonlight, after announcing by mistake that La La Land was winner, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif.
viralMardi Gras Parade Marches Backwards to Show Support for LGBTQ Community
viralThis Viral 99-Year-Old Woman Is Stoked She Got Herself Arrested to Finish Off Her Bucket List
Close up of metal handcuffs
MusicEverything We Know About Lorde's Upcoming Album Release
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals
Immigration

President Trump May Pitch Comprehensive Immigration Reform in Address

9:27 PM UTC

President Donald Trump told network anchors Tuesday that he is considering adding a call for a comprehensive immigration reform deal to his joint address to Congress tonight.

Trump’s comments came during the traditional off-the-record lunch to preview the address, and were attributed by multiple outlets to a “senior administration official,” in accordance with ground rules negotiated with the White House.

Trump told the anchors that getting an immigration bill done would require "a softening on both sides. There's got to be a coming together,” CNN reported. Trump is not inclined to include a path to citizenship for most of the people in the U.S. illegally, according to reports, but would consider providing one for those who were brought to the U.S. as children by their parents. Trump has promised to treat those immigrants “in a very humane way.”

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said the President’s focus is still on securing the border and removing undocumented immigrants with criminal records. But Sanders held the door open to the White House issuing a call for an immigration reform pact.

“He’s made clear that he’s open to have conversations about that moving forward,” she told reporters, adding that Trump has repeatedly stated that the immigration system is “broken and needs massive reform.”

If Trump calls for immigration reform, he could face opposition not only from his core supporters but also allies inside the White House. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and senior policy advisor Stephen Miller, a former Sessions aide, led the fight on the right to topple the so-called Gang of Eight bill in 2013, the last bipartisan push for comprehensive immigration reform.

Trump told the anchors Tuesday that to get a bill passed, "it has to be a negotiation,” suggesting he could find a solution that pleases all points on the political spectrum.

But there is little appetite on Capitol Hill for taking up immigration reform now. Congressional Republicans already face an uphill battle trying to devise a replacement for Obamacare, the first step in a crowded and complicated legislative calendar that also includes passing a budget, confirming Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and crafting a rewrite of the nation's tax laws.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME