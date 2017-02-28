Tensions can run high when you're looking to get your sugar rush, as was the case in Flagler County, Florida over the weekend. Two teenaged boys were arrested by local police after an altercation with a family selling Girl Scout Cookies at a stand outside of a Wal-Mart in the Palm Coast.

According to the police report and local news, the boys were looking to collect a $20 debt from one of the girls, but Scout leaders refused. They demanded to be paid in cookies instead—an alternative payment plan that an adult on the scene denied, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

So they knocked over the cookie stand, strewing tables and boxes of cookies around, which began a "large disturbance with the family." The interaction escalated into a full-on fistfight; another teenager driving by came to assist the mother of one of the Girl Scouts, and the father was taken to the hospital for a sprained neck and shoulder.

The two teens were ultimately charged with a total of four counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, an outcome from the evening that proved to be far less than sweet.