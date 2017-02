French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech as he attends the inauguration of the new "Sud Europe Atlantique" (South Europe Atlantic) high-speed rail line, linking Tours and Bordeaux, on Feb. 28, 2017, in Villognon, central France.

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech as he attends the inauguration of the new "Sud Europe Atlantique" (South Europe Atlantic) high-speed rail line, linking Tours and Bordeaux, on Feb. 28, 2017, in Villognon, central France. YOHAN BONNET—AFP/Getty Images

(PARIS) — The top official of France's Charente region says a police sharpshooter has accidentally fired his weapon during a speech by President Francois Hollande and two people were slightly injured.

Pierre N'Gahane said the incident occurred Tuesday while Hollande was inaugurating a new fast train line in the western town of Villognon.