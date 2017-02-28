Kellyanne Conway Part of a Long Line of Casual Moments in the Oval Office

Kellyanne Conway on the Couch
President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway set off a minor internet storm when she was photographed sitting with her knees tucked under on a couch in the Oval Office. Critics argued she was being too casual in the White House, while defenders noted she was preparing to take a group photo with her phone. But it was not the first time this particular fight has broken out. In fact, it's something of a tradition.
President Obama's Feet on the Desk
President Obama faced similar criticism when he was photographed with his feet on the Resolute Desk in 2010 and again in 2013. Conservative critics argued he was "disrespecting the Oval Office" and noted that he had also allowed men to go without suit jackets in the office too. "Shock, outrage and mocking criticism is building among conservatives ... over a photograph showing President Obama in an informal pose, with his foot on his Oval Office desk," noted the conservative Washington Times. Defenders argued that the Obama team was working, and that working people sometimes get a little casual.
President Bush's Feet on the Desk
But Obama's defenders had an even better argument: Obama wasn't doing anything new. In fact, President George W. Bush had been photographed not wearing a suit jacket in the Oval Office as well as putting his feet up on the desk in the White House.
President Ford's Feet on the Desk
Bush wasn't the first, either. President Gerald Ford was also photographed putting his feet on the Oval Office desk just days after he took office in the wake of President Nixon's resignation.
President Obama Throws a Football
The whole exercise of criticizing a President for being too casual in the Oval Office is a tired ritual. First, a photograph surfaces of a President being casual. Then critics pounce, arguing this is part of a broader pattern reflective of the President's lackadaisical approach to the White House. Then an old photo surfaces showing a previous President, often from the opposing party, doing the exact same thing. Here's President Obama throwing a football...
President Reagan Throws a Football
...and here's President Ronald Reagan throwing a football.
President Kennedy's Kids in the Oval Office
Here's President John F. Kennedy's son playing under the desk in the Oval Office while his dad works.
President Reagan in Sweatpants
And here's President Reagan wearing a shirt and tie with sweatpants on Air Force One. Presidents work from home, after all, and long hours at that. So whenever a photo comes out of someone looking casual in the Oval Office, keep in mind the long history.