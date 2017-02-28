Kellyanne Conway Part of a Long Line of Casual Moments in the Oval Office

TOPSHOT - Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (L) checks her phone after taking a photo as US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI—AFP/Getty Images Kellyanne Conway on the Couch President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway set off a minor internet storm when she was photographed sitting with her knees tucked under on a couch in the Oval Office. Critics argued she was being too casual in the White House, while defenders noted she was preparing to take a group photo with her phone. But it was not the first time this particular fight has broken out. In fact, it's something of a tradition.

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) talks on the phone with Speaker of the House Boehner as Vice President Joe Biden listens in the Oval Office of the White House August 31, 2013 in Washington, DC. Pete Souza—The White House/Getty Images President Obama's Feet on the Desk President Obama faced similar criticism when he was photographed with his feet on the Resolute Desk in 2010 and again in 2013 . Conservative critics argued he was "disrespecting the Oval Office" and noted that he had also allowed men to go without suit jackets in the office too. "Shock, outrage and mocking criticism is building among conservatives ... over a photograph showing President Obama in an informal pose, with his foot on his Oval Office desk," noted the conservative Washington Times . Defenders argued that the Obama team was working , and that working people sometimes get a little casual.

President George W. Bush meets with senior staff in the Oval Office to discuss policy. Left to right: Chief of Staff Andrew Card, Advisor Karen Hughes, and Senior Advisor to the President Karl Rove, Oct. 25, 2001. Brooks Kraft—Sygma/Getty Images President Bush's Feet on the Desk But Obama's defenders had an even better argument: Obama wasn't doing anything new. In fact, President George W. Bush had been photographed not wearing a suit jacket in the Oval Office as well as putting his feet up on the desk in the White House.

U.S. President Gerald R. Ford takes a call at his desk in the Oval Office on August 11, 1974 in Washington, D.C. The bookshelves are empty due to ex-President Richard M. Nixon's staff packing up two days prior. Ford stepped into office as president on August 9th after the resignation of Nixon. David Hume Kennerly—Getty Images President Ford's Feet on the Desk Bush wasn't the first, either. President Gerald Ford was also photographed putting his feet on the Oval Office desk just days after he took office in the wake of President Nixon's resignation.

U.S. President Barack Obama plays with a football in the Outer Oval Office of the White House on March 4, 2009 in Washington, DC. Pete Souza—The White House/Getty Images President Obama Throws a Football The whole exercise of criticizing a President for being too casual in the Oval Office is a tired ritual. First, a photograph surfaces of a President being casual. Then critics pounce, arguing this is part of a broader pattern reflective of the President's lackadaisical approach to the White House. Then an old photo surfaces showing a previous President, often from the opposing party, doing the exact same thing. Here's President Obama throwing a football...

Pres. Ronald Reagan throwing a football from his desk in the Oval Office,1982. Mary Anne Fackelman-Miner—The White House President Reagan Throws a Football ...and here's President Ronald Reagan throwing a football.

Pres. John F. Kennedy playing w. his son John F. Kennedy Jr. at his desk in the Oval Office. 1963. Stanley Tretick—Bettmann Archive/Getty Images President Kennedy's Kids in the Oval Office Here's President John F. Kennedy's son playing under the desk in the Oval Office while his dad works.