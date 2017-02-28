Oscars 2017Academy Launches 'Full-Scale Review' of Its Relationship With PwC After Oscars 'Envelopegate'
Entertainment

Listen to Kanye West Romantic 17-Minute New Slow Jam

9:30 PM UTC

It's a fact well-established that Kanye West is a slow jam enthusiast, so it should come as no surprise that the rapper and aspiring fashion designer looked to one of the modern classics in the genre as the score for his latest fashion show.

At West's Yeezy Season 5 runway show, he showed his collection to the dulcet tones of a looped remix of J. Holiday's sultry song "Bed," featuring vocals by The-Dream, who co-wrote the song. Now, a dreamy, romantic 17-minute version of "Bed" has materialized on Kanye West's Soundcloud; this version is also looped, and according to GQ, features Ye as background vocals.

Listen to Kanye's take on "Bed" below.

