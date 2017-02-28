politicsWhy President Trump's Speech Is Not a State of the Union Address
Exercise/FitnessThis Is the Best Type of Exercise for Weight Loss
ImmigrationDonald Trump’s Wall Is Already Built In America’s Mind
White HouseKellyanne Conway Part of a Long Line of Casual Moments in the Oval Office
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office, on Feb. 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Senate Armed Services Committee Holds Hearing On Situation In Afghanistan
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listens during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee February 9, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong—Getty Images
elizabeth warren

Elizabeth Warren Is Bringing An Iraqi Refugee To President Trump’s Congressional Address

5:44 PM UTC

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has announced that a college junior who came to the U.S. as an Iraqi refugee will accompany her to President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in Washington Wednesday night.

Tiba Faraj arrived in Massachusetts in 2010 from Iraq with her family, a statement on Warren's website said. Faraj's father was shot and left permanently disabled in 2006 while working for a U.S. backed development organization in Iraq.

The family then fled to Jordan and applied for refugee status in the U.S. Faraj became a U.S. citizen last year and majors in accounting with a minor in international relations at UMass Dartmouth.

Warren's move is a clear response to the President's controversial immigration policies that include barring Iraqis from the U.S. and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

"Tiba's courage, resilience and optimism embody the very best of the American spirit. Our strength as a country is rooted in our diversity, and Tiba's many contributions have made us that much stronger," the senator said in a prepared statement.

