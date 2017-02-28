It looks like the Best Picture mix-up isn't the only thing Sunday night's Oscars has drawn criticism for this year; Patricia Arquette has made it clear that she thinks the Oscars snubbed her late sister Alexis in what she calls a "real slight to the trans community."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Arquette criticized the awards show for their omission of her sister, transgender actor and activist, Alexis Arquette, in the annual "In Memoriam" video.

" Alexis was a great actor, and had 70 credits, and was really brave to live her truth as a trans woman, and they didn’t include her in the memorial,” she said. “I think that was a real slight to the trans community, especially at this time when trans kids can’t even go to the bathroom in the United States of America at school. It says a lot about the lack of inclusion — trans kids can really never look at anyone and see their heroes, and I think that was a big mistake."

Alexis Arquette passed away last September at the age of 47. The "In Memoriam" video also received heat for using a photo of producer Jan Chapman instead of late costume designer Janet Patterson.