President Trump’s Nemesis Rosie O’Donnell Is Joining a Protest Rally Ahead of His Speech

5:19 PM UTC

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking at a protest rally in Washington, D.C. Tuesday evening ahead of President Trump's address to Congress.

O'Donnell will join progressive groups including the ACLU, MoveOn.org and Our Revolution to protest Trump's policies, at an event dubbed " A Resistance Address: Defending American Values in a Time of Moral Crisis."

The feud between O'Donnell and Trump dates back years and was in the spotlight again during the presidential campaign when Trump disparaged her looks during the first Republican primary debate. Most recently, O'Donnell offered to play Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live.

“We’re here to remind him [President Trump] that not only are his policies unpopular, they are also destructive to the fabric of this nation and our planet," said Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Watch, a group participating in the protest. "That’s why the state of the resistance is stronger than ever — and will continue to grow.”

