U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images

President Trump Gives Himself an A-Plus for Effort So Far

President Trump said he'd give himself an "A-plus" for effort on his presidency so far.

In an interview with Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, Trump was asked what grade he would give himself based on his Administration so far.

"I think in terms of effort, which means something, but I give myself an A-plus, OK, effort, but results are more important," he said. "In terms of messaging, I would give myself a C or a C-plus. ... In terms of achievement, I think I'd give myself an A because I think I've done great things, but I and my people I don't think we've explained it well enough to the American public."

The interview came as Trump is looking to reset his agenda with the American people during his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Trump's comments were fairly typical for presidents who hit a rough patch. In an interview in November , former President Obama blamed Hillary Clinton's loss on poor messaging.

"Democrat do have to do some thinking about how do we make sure that the message we have is received effectively," he said.