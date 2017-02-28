FranceInside the Heart of French Prisons
France. Meaux. 23 Novembre 2016. Penitentiary center of Meaux. Two prisonners in a cell.
Gadgets8 Essential Travel Gadgets to Bring On Your Next Trip
Person playing game on smartphone on board airplane
moviesGoodbye to My Friend Bill Paxton, a Talented, Kind and Damn Funny Man
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures "Aliens Of The Deep" - Afterparty
justiceAttorney General Jeff Sessions Just Hinted at a Crackdown on Legal Marijuana
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the National Association of Attorneys General annual winter meeting, on Feb. 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the National Governors Association meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Pool—Getty Images

President Trump Gives Himself an A-Plus for Effort So Far

3:54 PM UTC

President Trump said he'd give himself an "A-plus" for effort on his presidency so far.

In an interview with Fox & Friends Tuesday morning, Trump was asked what grade he would give himself based on his Administration so far.

"I think in terms of effort, which means something, but I give myself an A-plus, OK, effort, but results are more important," he said. "In terms of messaging, I would give myself a C or a C-plus. ... In terms of achievement, I think I'd give myself an A because I think I've done great things, but I and my people I don't think we've explained it well enough to the American public."

The interview came as Trump is looking to reset his agenda with the American people during his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Trump's comments were fairly typical for presidents who hit a rough patch. In an interview in November, former President Obama blamed Hillary Clinton's loss on poor messaging.

"Democrat do have to do some thinking about how do we make sure that the message we have is received effectively," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME