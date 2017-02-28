protestPresident Trump’s Nemesis Rosie O’Donnell Is Joining a Protest Rally Ahead of His Speech
Late Night Telvision

Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon Played Classroom Instruments and the Results Are Masterful

4:44 PM UTC

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” got a remix courtesy of Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and a bunch of classroom instruments on The Tonight Show on Monday.

The British singer’s chart-topping tune sounded like third-grade recital material (albeit with better vocals) thanks to the addition of xylophones, tambourines, and kazoos. Sheeran multi-tasked during the performance, handling the vocals and rocking a banana shaker in time with the music, while The Roots and Fallon took care of backing vocals and the instrumentation.

It’s no Lonely Island “I’m on a Boat” (because, what is?), but the song is a worthy addition to a collection of remixed songs that include Adele’s “Hello”, Madonna’s “Holiday”, and Metallica’s hard-hitting “Enter Sandman” which showed that in the right hands, even classroom instruments can be metal.

