The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Five Best Ideas

1. Don’t buy your kids internet-connected toys.

By Mike Murphy in Quartz

2. While the laws on leaking secrets haven’t changed, the moral calculus around them has.

By Gabriel Schoenfeld in USA Today

3. Populism might be surging around the world, but don’t write off the European Union.

By Judy Dempsey at Carnegie Europe

4. On the edge of drought-stricken desert, this technology pulls drinking water from fog.

By Eillie Anzilotti in Fast Co.Exist

5. It’s been 45 years since we last went to the moon. Here’s how to get back — for good.

By Howard Bloom in Scientific American

