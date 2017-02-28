protestPresident Trump’s Nemesis Rosie O’Donnell Is Joining a Protest Rally Ahead of His Speech
Rosie O'Donnell, on Feb. 23, 2017 in New York City.
Late Night Television'Here's to the Ones Who Lose': Watch James Corden Spoof the Oscars Emma Stone-Style
PoliticsPresident Trump Gives Himself an A-plus for Effort
Capitol
Late Night TelvisionEd Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon Played Classroom Instruments and the Results Are Masterful
Little Girl Using Digital Tablet in Bed
Beautiful little girl lying on bed with their toy teddy bear at night in a tent which was itself created. She enjoy while playing and using digital tablet kajakiki—Getty Images
Five Best Ideas

Don't Buy Your Kids Internet-Connected Toys

5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Don’t buy your kids internet-connected toys.

By Mike Murphy in Quartz

2. While the laws on leaking secrets haven’t changed, the moral calculus around them has.

By Gabriel Schoenfeld in USA Today

3. Populism might be surging around the world, but don’t write off the European Union.

By Judy Dempsey at Carnegie Europe

4. On the edge of drought-stricken desert, this technology pulls drinking water from fog.

By Eillie Anzilotti in Fast Co.Exist

5. It’s been 45 years since we last went to the moon. Here’s how to get back — for good.

By Howard Bloom in Scientific American

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME