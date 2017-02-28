Bob Harper , host of NBC's The Biggest Loser weight loss show, has said he is "feeling better" just over two weeks after suffering from a heart attack.

Harper, who took over as a host on the show in 2016 after serving as a trainer on it, thanked everyone for "the outpouring of messages and support" in a heartfelt Facebook post, accompanied with a picture of him wearing a hospital gown in bed.

"Well I guess you all heard what happened," he wrote. "Two weeks ago yesterday I had a heart attack. I am feeling better. Just taking it easy... I'm lucky to have such good friends and family to take care of me right now."

In an interview with TMZ , Harper said his heart attack was to do with genetics and his mom died from one. He added that he was working out in a gym in New York City when he collapsed.