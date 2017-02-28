This undated photo shows Fatemeh Reshad, an infant from Iran, who was recently treated for a life-threatening heart condition at Oregon Health Sciences University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Ore. The 4-month-old infant was flown to Portland for her life-saving heart surgery after she was temporarily banned from coming into the U.S. by President Donald Trump's travel ban. Physicians said Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the girl is "out of the woods" and making good progress after her life-saving surgery. (Family photo/OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital via AP)

This undated photo shows Fatemeh Reshad, an infant from Iran, who was recently treated for a life-threatening heart condition at Oregon Health Sciences University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Ore. The 4-month-old infant was flown to Portland for her life-saving heart surgery after she was temporarily banned from coming into the U.S. by President Donald Trump's travel ban. Physicians said Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, the girl is "out of the woods" and making good progress after her life-saving surgery. (Family photo/OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital via AP) Uncredited—AP

A baby initially barred from the U.S. due to President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban has received life saving medical treatment in Oregon.

Fatemah Reshad is recovering after a procedure to repair a heart defect at Oregon Health & Science University's Doernbecher Children's Hospital, CNN reports.

Her parents had travelled from Tehran in order to meet with doctors in early February, but were initially prevented from doing so because of President Trump's restrictions on seven predominantly Muslim countries, one of which was Iran.

Immigration attorneys and state and federal officials assisted the family in order to grant Fatemah and her family a waiver while the ban was in force. The ban has since been halted in the courts, although a fresh version is expected soon from the Trump administration. The hospital also agreed to waive most of the costs involved.

"It was a miracle," Samad Teghizadeh, the baby's uncle, said.