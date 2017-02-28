Here’s Who President Trump Is Bringing to His Address to Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump leads a listening session with health insurance company CEO's in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump leads a listening session with health insurance company CEO's in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, February 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pool—Getty Images

The special guests who will attend President Donald Trump 's first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday include the widow of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and the family of three people who were victims of violence by undocumented immigrants.

Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of the late Supreme Court Kustice, will attend the address , the White House announced. Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace Scalia, who died in February of 2016. Democrats, still angry that Republicans held the vacant seat open after President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland last year, could potentially block confirmation .

Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, two guests slated for attendance, are the widows of two California police officers who were killed in 2014 by an undocumented immigrant, the White House said. Jamiel Shaw, whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant in 2008, will also join.

Other guests include Megan Crowley, whose father founded Novazyme Pharmaceuticals after she was diagnosed with Pompe disease when she was a little more than a year old, and Denisha Merriweather, a student who struggled with school until she enrolled in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program and went to private school, according to the White House.

Trump's speech, which aims to reset his presidency after a rocky first month in office, is set to begin at 9 p.m. E.T. You can watch it live here .