This Volcanic Eruption Is Stunning

Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava during an eruption, near the Sicilian town of Catania, southern Italy, on Feb. 28, 2017. Salvatore Allegra—AP

Mount Etna, Europe's largest volcano, erupted in Sicily overnight , and with no immediate danger, people are taking a moment to get some remarkable photos of the event.

The eruption threw out jets of lava into the sky and was visible from further afield locations, such as the city of Catania, Euronews reports. Catania airport remains open.

The eruption is not thought to be dangerous. Mount Etna is considered Europe's most active volcano , and spectacular photos of the eruption have circulated online.