PwC Blames Their Accountant For the Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up

4:31 AM UTC

PricewaterhouseCoopers is once again apologizing for Envelopegate and says their own accountant not only caused the problem, he didn’t act quickly enough to correct it.

In a statement released on their Twitter page, the company said, “PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night’s Oscars. PwC Partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.”

They added, “Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner.”

The company also apologized not just to the folks behind Moonlight and La La Land, but to “Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and the Academy, none of whom was at fault for last night’s errors.”

They concluded by saying, “We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to each of them for the graciousness they displayed during such a difficult moment. For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy.”

Tim Ryan, U.S. chairman and senior partner at PwC, says he has spoken at length with Cullinan about the incident, saying, “He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake. And it is also my mistake, our mistake, and we all feel very bad,” Ryan told Variety.

According to Deadline, a PwC exec was scheduled to appear on Anderson Cooper 360 on Monday night, but canceled just before the show.

This article originally appeared on People.com

