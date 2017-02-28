CongressConservative Lawmakers Threaten to Torpedo Obamacare Repeal
Oscars 2017

Read the Academy's Statement on the Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up

4:43 AM UTC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has issued a statement apologizing for mistakes made during Sunday's Oscar ceremony, which resulted in La La Land initially being announced as the Best Picture category winner instead of Moonlight.

In the statement, the Academy apologized to the cast and crew of the two films, whose "experience was profoundly altered by this error." Here is the statement in full:

We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night’s Oscar ceremony. We apologize to the entire cast and crew of La La Land and Moonlight whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide — we apologize.

For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results. PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony. We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

